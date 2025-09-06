Chaitanya Baghel’s judicial remand extended till Sep 15 in Chhattisgarh liquor scam case

Raipur, Sep 6 (IANS) A special court in Raipur on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the multi-crore liquor scam case.

His custody has now been extended till September 15.

Chaitanya appeared before the court through video conferencing from Raipur Central Jail, where he has been lodged since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 18 after raids at his Bhilai residence.

This is the fourth extension of his remand.

According to sources, the ED is likely to file a charge sheet against him on September 15, the same day his current remand ends.

The ED is investigating alleged money laundering linked to a liquor syndicate that reportedly operated between 2019 and 2022, allegedly generating over Rs 2,100 crore through off-the-books sales, manipulation of licences, and kickbacks.

ED’s investigation is based on cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Raipur.

During earlier custodial periods, Chaitanya was grilled over suspected laundering of Rs 16.7 crore through real estate ventures, which the ED claims was part of the wider scam.

Officials have also accused him of not cooperating during questioning.

The case has political ramifications, with Bhupesh Baghel accusing the Centre of using investigative agencies to target opposition leaders.

Both Bhupesh and Chaitanya had earlier approached the Supreme Court seeking bail and challenging the powers of the CBI and ED in the case. However, the apex court dismissed the petition and directed them to move the High Court instead.

In this case, prominent figures such as former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Arvind Singh, Trilok Singh Dhillon, Anwar Dhebar, ITS officer Arun Pati Tripathi, and MLA Kawasi Lakhma are already in jail.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against them under charges of money laundering and corruption.

