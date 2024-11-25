Centre to unveil startups under new National Quantum Mission guidelines

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The government is set to announce startups selected for support under the newly-established guidelines as part of the National Quantum Mission, it was announced on Monday.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, will unveil the startups in the field of quantum technologies on November 26, showcasing India's growing prowess in quantum research, development and commercialisation.

The selected startups, representing cutting-edge innovation across diverse domains such as quantum communication, computing, sensing, and materials, were chosen through a rigorous evaluation process.

These pioneering ventures are poised to contribute significantly to India’s quantum ecosystem, addressing critical technological challenges and driving economic growth, said the ministry.

Department of Science and Technology (DST) has established detailed guidelines to support and nurture startups in the field of quantum technologies.

These guidelines provide a structured framework for startups to access essential resources, funding opportunities, mentorship, and infrastructure support, empowering them to accelerate innovation and contribute to India’s quantum ecosystem.

A call for proposals was launched earlier this year by the I-HUB Quantum Technology Foundation, a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) established at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

According to the ministry, the response from startups across the nation showcased the increasing interest in quantum technologies and the potential for ground-breaking advancements.

“With the growing momentum in India’s start-up ecosystem, the National Quantum Mission is dedicated to nurturing ventures in quantum technology, and propelling the nation toward world-wide excellence in this transformative field,” it added.

India launched the National Quantum Mission in April 2023 to build capabilities in quantum-related science and technology. Today, there are more than 600 scientists and over 50 startups working in quantum technology in the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.