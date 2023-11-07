Centre releases Rs 72,961.21 crore to states ahead of festive season

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The Union Government has authorised the release of tax devolution to the tune of Rs 72,961.21 crore to state governments for the month of November 2023 just ahead of the festive season.

This will enable the state governments to make in-time releases and add to the festivities and celebrations among the people, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

