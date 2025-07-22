Centre approves Market Intervention Price for Andhra Pradesh's Totapuri mangoes

Amaravati, July 22 (IANS) In a relief to farmers of Totapuri variety of mangoes in Andhra Pradesh, the Centre has approved Market Intervention Price.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare issues orders, approving Price Deficiency Payment (PDP) under Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for Totapuri market mango season 2025-26.

Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for approving PDP under MIS.

This will cover 1.62 lakh tonne mangoes with Market Intervention Price (MIP) of Rs 1,490.73 per quintal. The Centre and State will pay MIP on a 50:50 basis. The farmers will get Direct Benefit Transfer Support.

"This move will safeguard farmers against price crashes, ensure fair returns, and strengthen rural livelihoods, said Chandra Sekhar.

He told media persons in Delhi on Tuesday that the state government has already released Rs 260 crore to pay an extra Rs 4 per kg to Totapuri mango farmers facing a crisis due to a sharp fall in prices.

The Centre on Tuesday issued orders to reimburse Rs 130 crore out of Rs 260 crore announced by the state government.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and State Agriculture Minister K. Atchen Naidu had requested the Centre in this regard.

Chandra Sekhar said that for the first time, the Centre has announced MIS for mangoes.

He said a huge drop in the market price of Totapuri mango this year caused huge losses to farmers. He hoped that the Centre would continue the support under MIS in future, if necessary.

The state government last week permitted the Director of Horticulture and Sericulture (DoH and S) to procure 6.50 lakh tonnes of the Totapuri variety for the current season to provide the growers a remunerative price.

This will ensure a minimum procurement price of Rs 12 per kg. While pulp processing companies are contributing Rs 8 per kg, the government is providing the remaining Rs 4.

The move is expected to help the farmers in sustaining mango cultivation in the combined Chittoor district and preventing distress sales.

Opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) said that the government acted only after its leader and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the region.

