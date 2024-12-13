Celebration of India’s cultural heritage, collective spirit: PM Modi on Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj, Dec 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Prayagraj on Friday and lauded the tireless efforts of employees and sanitation workers involved in the preparations for the grand Maha Kumbh 2025.

Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi emphasized the historical significance of the event, describing it as a "great yagya of unity" that will captivate global attention.

He remarked, "The Maha Kumbh will be a monumental event which will unite people from all walks of life. A new chapter of history is being written on the sacred land of Prayagraj, where a continuous Mahayagya is going on to host lakhs of devotees daily for 45 days."

In preparation for this cultural and spiritual extravaganza, the Prime Minister inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore. These projects include the construction of 10 new road overbridges, flyovers, permanent ghats, and riverfront roads to enhance infrastructure and connectivity in Prayagraj.

PM Modi further highlighted India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage, stating, "India is a land of countless holy places and sacred rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, Kaveri, and Narmada. Prayagraj, the confluence of three holy rivers, is a spiritual epicentre where sanctity resides at every step."

He quoted ancient scriptures, saying, "When the Sun enters Capricorn in the month of Magh, all divine powers, sages, and pilgrims gather in Prayag. Without Prayagraj, the stories of our Puranas remain incomplete."

The Prime Minister described the Maha Kumbh as a "living symbol of India’s cultural and spiritual journey that has been thriving for thousands of years."

He explained that the event transcends mere rituals, symbolizing the awakening of collective consciousness and inner spirituality.

"This consciousness draws people from villages, towns, and cities to the banks of the Sangam, creating an unparalleled spectacle of unity and devotion," he added.

He also emphasized the transformative nature of the Maha Kumbh, stating, "Here, caste differences dissolve, sectarian conflicts end, and crores of people unite with one goal and one idea. Saints, sages, scholars, and ordinary people come together to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, embodying the true essence of unity."

As the preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 continue, PM Modi expressed his best wishes for the event’s grand and divine success, reiterating that it will be an extraordinary celebration of India’s cultural heritage and collective spirit.

Earlier after reaching Prayagraj, PM Modi was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He proceeded to Arail Ghat, where he met saints and performed a ceremonial puja at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

PM Modi received a warm welcome from sadhus and saints and boarded the Nishadraj Cruise to reach Sangam from Arail. Thousands of people gathered to witness the event, with crowds lining the roads from GT Jawahar Chowk to the pandal on the Sangam bank.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.