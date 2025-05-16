CBI files FIR in 2015 Kerala police custody death

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR and taken up the investigation into the police custody death of a man accused of assaulting another person due to personal enmity in Kerala’s Kottayam District a decade ago, an official said on Friday.

Victim Siby had died while an investigation was being conducted against him on charges of voluntarily causing hurt and uttering obscene words in public place against Amal Kannanchirayil Nellithanathumala by officials of Marangattupally Police Station.

The incident involving violence and wrongful restraint by Siby took place on June 29, 2015. Siby died during the course of investigation on July 11, 2015 and, thereafter, the case was transferred to Crime Branch of Kerala Police.

Siby’s death had sparked a political storm in the state with demands for action against the guilty police officials.

As per the first FIR filed by Kerala Police on June 29, 2015, Siby wrongfully restrained Amal inside the Marangattuppalli Primary Health Centre compound and kicked him and hit him with a piece of brick over a personal enmity issue.

Earlier, the Judge (Rtd) Sreevallabhan Commission of Inquiry recommended in its report to have a fair and proper investigation by an independent investigation agency or by the Special Investigation Team of the Kerala Police Force in Crime Nos.528/2015, 530/2015 and 531/2015 of the Marangattupally Police Station.

The Home Department of Kerala decided to hand over the case to the CBI and accorded its consent under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Central Act 25 of 1946).

In a separate case in Kottayam, the CBI launched a probe last month into the suspicious death of a businessman whose body was found on a railway track in June 2017. His car was parked 250 metres from the railway crossing.

Twenty eight-year-old victim, Gautam Vijayakumar, a resident of Veloor, Kottayam, owned a business at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.

