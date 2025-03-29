CBI books 2 military engineers in Prayagraj for demanding Rs 2.88 lakh bribe

Lucknow, March 29 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a corruption and conspiracy case against two officers of the Military Engineering Service (MES) in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj for demanding a bribe or Rs 2.88 lakh from a manpower supplier.

Ravi Singh, Garrison Engineer (West), MES, Prayagraj, and Vimal Kumar, Assistant Garrison Engineer (Contract), were booked on the complaint of officials of Delhi-based company Rudraksh Enterprises.

The FIR was registered on Friday after the two MES officers were caught accepting the bribe.

A CBI official said the bribe was demanded from the contractor, Pawan Kumar Tiwari, whose firm had won a tender related to manpower outsourcing.

The two MES officials wanted the bribe to issue a ‘letter of acceptance’ regarding the bid won by his company, the official said.

The FIR said, “A complaint dated March 28 of Pawan Kumar Tiwari s/o Shri Lalit Kumar Tiwari (Proprietor of M/s Rudraksh Enterprises), R/o- 90, Ground Floor, Lane No. 2, Dada Dev Hospital, Vaishali Colony, South-West, Delhi, has been received.”

“It is alleged in the complaint that Ravi Singh, GE(West), MES, Prayagraj and Vimal Kumar, Assistant GE (Contract) O/o GE(West), MES, Prayagraj have demanded undue advantage of Rs. 2.88 lakh from the complainant for issuance of Letter of Acceptance in respect of Bid No. GeM/2024/B/5664427 allotted to his firm Rudraksh Enterprises,” the FIR said.

The complaint has been discreetly verified, which substantiated the allegations of demand of undue advantage of Rs. 2.88 lakhs on the part of Ravi Singh and Vimal Kumar, said the CBI FIR.

“The above-mentioned facts and discreet verification prima facie disclose commission of offence punishable under section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS, 2023, and Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018),” said the FIR registered by CBI’s Lucknow Branch.

