CBI arrests Jharkhand Sub-Post Master for taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Ranchi, July 22 (IANS) The CBI arrested a Sub-Post Master in Jharkhand for taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a commission agent who attracted investors to small savings schemes of the postal department, an official said on Tuesday.

The complainant investment agent had got deposits worth lakhs of rupees, and the postal official wanted him to share the commission earned against them, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official said on Tuesday.

The Sub-Post Master at Manoharpur, District West Singhbhum, was caught red-handed by the CBI while demanding and accepting the first instalment of a bribe amounting to Rs 20,000.

The CBI registered the case on July 21 against the accused Sub Post Master on receipt of a complaint alleging that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 1,18,000 (20 per cent of Recurring Deposit commission and 75 per cent of Standardised Agency System (SAS) commission) from the complainant.

After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept an undue advantage of Rs 20,000 as the first instalment of the bribe amount.

The CBI shared information about the case on a day when another postal department employee in Patna was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for wrongdoings.

A Special CBI Court in Patna on Tuesday sentenced Lohra Bhagat, an accountant of India Post, to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for two years with a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh for drawing salary from another government department for three years.

Lohra Bhagat worked as a Senior Accountant in the Department of Post and Deputy. Chairman, Bihar State Scheduled Tribe Commission, Patna, from July 2010 and July 2013.

During these three years, he drew a salary of Rs 3,41,444 from the Government of India’s postal department and Rs 14,87,591 and other miscellaneous expenses, like a leased vehicle of Rs 32,850 per month, from the Government of Bihar.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on March 31, 2014, against Lohra Bhagat and others.

