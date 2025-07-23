Catherine Zeta-Jones says 'When Wednesday becomes a better day' as she announces Wednesday season 3

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) The fans of the supernatural mystery comedy, "Wednesday" are in for a treat as the makers have already announced season three of the beloved show, even before the release of season two.

Sharing the exciting update with the viewers, Netflix wrote on their official Instagram handle, "Season 2 awakens in two weeks. Season 3 is the next omen, already in motion, already inevitable."

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, who is seen as Morticia Addams, Wednesday's mother on the show, mentioned, "When Wednesday becomes a better day...Wednesday season 3..it’s official…. We shall return."

The announcement poster shows Jenna Ortega aka Wednesday Addams holding a mystical globe with number 3 on it.

Thrilled by this, one of the Insta users wrote, "I love this bc then they can start filming soon and it won’t be such a long pause between seasons! Or that’s the hope!"

Another one penned, "Oh great. More emotional damage disguised as a season. I’m thrilled… obviously".

The third comment read, "I'm not ready for season 2 yet and season 3 is coming soon, I'm in shock."

Another cybercitizen shared, "I’ll be gripping the sheets in agony waiting but plz… don’t let us wait 3 years again".

Earlier this month, Netflix treated the show lovers with the gripping trailer for "Wednesday Season 2".

The official summary of the season reads, “Wednesday Addams, returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery."

While season two will have Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, and Hunter Doohan reprising their roles from the original season, Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, Haley Joel Osmentm, Frances O'Connor, and Lady Gaga will appear on the forthcoming season of "Wednesday".

