Casteist remarks: K’taka Police ask Kannada actor Upendra to appear for questioning

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) Kannada actor Upendra, who has landed into trouble after an FIR was filed against him for making a controversial statement against Dalits, was asked by the Karnataka Police to appear for questioning on Monday.



Two FIRs have been filed against the actor under the provision of the Atrocity Act, which is considered as a non-bailable offence.

Upendra while giving a live on social media had quoted a Kannada proverb which demeans Dalit community following which a row was triggered in the state and his statements were condemned. Following the backlash, director and actor Upendra tendered an unconditional apology and clarified that he didn’t intend to hurt the sentiments of any section of the society.

The Assistant Director attached to the Social Welfare Department, Madhusoodhan had lodged a case against him at the Chennammanakere Achukattu police station. Another complaint was lodged by Bhyrappa Harish Kumar attached to Ranadheera Pade in Halasuru Gate police station.

The police have served notices at his residences in Sadashivanagar and Katriguppe localities to appear for the investigation. The police have also sent the notice on WhatsApp. The actor, who is known for his unique content challenging the existing political system and traditions, is often caught in the thick of controversies.

His pan-India movie ‘Kabzaa’ bombed at the box office. He is presently busy with another pan-India project “UI”.

Upendra is a star director who delivered mega hits and went on to become a superstar. He is very well known to Telugu audiences. He has also launched a political party 'Prajakeeya' in Karnataka.

Karnataka Minister for Social Welfare Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that he had assumed that Upendra had a fair knowledge of history, culture and life of the country. "Humiliating in terms of caste is an insult to the Constitution. One has to be careful while making a public speech," he said.

