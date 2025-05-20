UPSC IFS 2024 Toppers List Out: Kanika Anabh Leads the Selection

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the results for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2024. Kanika Anabh has emerged as the topper this year, securing the coveted first rank.

The IFS exam was conducted from November 24 to December 1, 2024, followed by personality tests held between April 21 and May 2, 2025. A total of 143 candidates have been recommended for appointment across various categories.

Category-wise Selection Details:

General: 40 candidates

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 19 candidates

Other Backwards Classes (OBC): 50 candidates

Scheduled Castes (SC): 23 candidates

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 11 candidates

Two vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD-1) remain unfilled and will be carried forward to the next recruitment cycle due to a lack of eligible candidates.

Top Rankers of UPSC IFS 2024:

Kanika Anabh

Khandelwal Anand Anilkumar

Anubhav Singh

Jain Siddharth Parasmal

Manjunath Shivappa Nidoni

Sanskar Vijay

Mayank Purohit

Sanish Kumar Singh

Anjali Sondhiya

Satya Prakash

Chada Nikhil Reddy

Bipul Gupta

Yeduguri Aiswarya Reddy

Rohith Jayaraj

Vanshika Sood

Prateek Mishra

Namratha N

Divyanshu Pal Nagar

Pranay Pratap

Rahul Gupta

The Commission has withheld results for seven candidates, and the candidature of 51 candidates is provisional, pending verification. Aspirants are advised to check the official notification on the UPSC website upsc.gov.in for detailed information.

Vacancy Overview:

Total Vacancies: 150

General: 61

EWS: 15

OBC: 40

SC: 23

ST: 11

Final appointments will be made by the government based on vacancies and eligibility verification.

For assistance, UPSC has set up a facilitation counter near the Examination Hall on their campus. Candidates can visit in person or call on working days from 10 am to 5 pm at 011-23385271 / 23381125.