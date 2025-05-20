UPSC IFS 2024 Toppers List Out: Kanika Anabh Leads the Selection
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the results for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2024. Kanika Anabh has emerged as the topper this year, securing the coveted first rank.
The IFS exam was conducted from November 24 to December 1, 2024, followed by personality tests held between April 21 and May 2, 2025. A total of 143 candidates have been recommended for appointment across various categories.
Category-wise Selection Details:
- General: 40 candidates
- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 19 candidates
- Other Backwards Classes (OBC): 50 candidates
- Scheduled Castes (SC): 23 candidates
- Scheduled Tribes (ST): 11 candidates
Two vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD-1) remain unfilled and will be carried forward to the next recruitment cycle due to a lack of eligible candidates.
Top Rankers of UPSC IFS 2024:
- Kanika Anabh
- Khandelwal Anand Anilkumar
- Anubhav Singh
- Jain Siddharth Parasmal
- Manjunath Shivappa Nidoni
- Sanskar Vijay
- Mayank Purohit
- Sanish Kumar Singh
- Anjali Sondhiya
- Satya Prakash
- Chada Nikhil Reddy
- Bipul Gupta
- Yeduguri Aiswarya Reddy
- Rohith Jayaraj
- Vanshika Sood
- Prateek Mishra
- Namratha N
- Divyanshu Pal Nagar
- Pranay Pratap
- Rahul Gupta
The Commission has withheld results for seven candidates, and the candidature of 51 candidates is provisional, pending verification. Aspirants are advised to check the official notification on the UPSC website upsc.gov.in for detailed information.
Vacancy Overview:
- Total Vacancies: 150
- General: 61
- EWS: 15
- OBC: 40
- SC: 23
- ST: 11
Final appointments will be made by the government based on vacancies and eligibility verification.
For assistance, UPSC has set up a facilitation counter near the Examination Hall on their campus. Candidates can visit in person or call on working days from 10 am to 5 pm at 011-23385271 / 23381125.