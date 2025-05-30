UPSC Exam Reforms: Limit Age Limit to 27, Attempts to 3

New Delhi: Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has called for significant reforms in the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). In an opinion piece published in The Times of India, Subbarao voiced concerns over the current structure of the exam, calling it outdated and counterproductive in many ways.

Wasted Years and Aspirant Burnout

Highlighting the plight of lakhs of aspirants, Subbarao argued that the current UPSC recruitment process leads to a “waste of productive years.” For every successful candidate, several others spend years in preparation, only to return to square one. He noted that these repeated attempts, often driven by the sunk cost fallacy, impose a heavy psychological toll on candidates.

Critique of Age and Attempts Policy

At present, candidates are allowed up to six attempts between the ages of 21 and 32. Subbarao criticized this generous window, stating it encourages over-coaching and undermines real merit. “Too many attempts reward persistence in coaching institutes, not administrative potential,” he wrote.

Key Reforms Proposed

To make the system more efficient and focused, Subbarao recommended:

Reducing the number of attempts to three

Lowering the upper age limit to 27

He believes these changes will compel aspirants to prepare more seriously early on, while also reducing the long-term emotional and financial strain on young Indians.

Mid-Career Entry for Professionals

In a bold proposal, Subbarao suggested that UPSC conduct a dedicated exam annually for mid-career professionals aged between 40 and 42. Unlike the current ad-hoc lateral entry model, this structured pathway would bring in individuals with significant real-world experience, improving governance through diversity of thought and expertise.

Need for Young Talent in Civil Services

While advocating reforms, Subbarao reiterated the importance of recruiting young candidates who bring energy, innovation, and long-term commitment to public service. However, he maintained that the selection process must evolve to stay relevant to the needs of modern governance.