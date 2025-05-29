UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card: Download UPSC ESE Prelims Hall Ticket 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has made the admit card for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam 2025 available. All those applicants who have applied for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

How to Download the UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025

To get your admit card, just go through the following easy steps:

Go to the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2025 link.

Enter your login details to open your account.

Click on "Submit" to see and download your admit card.

Take a printout of the admit card for the exam day.

Important Documents to Bring on Exam Day

On the exam day, candidates have to present a printout of their e-admit card to the assigned exam center. Without the admit card, they will not be allowed entrance to the exam hall. Candidates are also required to carry a photo ID card with the figure indicated in the admit card because it is required for each session of the exam.

What to Do If You Find Any Mistakes in Your Admit Card

If you find any errors or inconsistencies in your admit card information, you need to inform the UPSC at the earliest by sending an email to usengg-upsc@nic.in. This way, the problem will be resolved even before the exam date.

Exam Details and Recruitment Drive

UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 will be held on June 8, 2025. The drive is being conducted to recruit 232 posts, and the registration process for the exam started on September 18, 2024. Applicants should remain aware of the official website for any updates and notifications.

After performing these steps and instructions, candidates can have a hassle-free and smooth experience with the exam.

