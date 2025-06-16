UGC NET June 2025: City Slip to Be Released Today, Here’s How to Download

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to release the city intimation slip for the UGC-NET June 2025 examination today, June 16. Once released, candidates who have registered for the exam can download the slip from the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the city intimation slip is released 10 days ahead of the exam, which is scheduled to be held from June 25 to June 29, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centres in India.

How to Download UGC-NET 2025 City Intimation Slip:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Go to the “Candidate Activity” section

Click on "UGC NET June 2025: Click Here for City Intimation"

Log in using your application number and password, or date of birth

Your city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Purpose of the UGC-NET Examination:

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the UGC-NET determines eligibility for:

Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Assistant Professor only

Admission to Ph.D. programs

The exam evaluates a candidate's teaching aptitude, subject knowledge, and research potential.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the admit card and other important information related to the exam.