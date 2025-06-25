UGC NET June 2025 Begins Today: Key Exam Day Guidelines and Timings

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the UGC NET June 2025 examination starting today, June 25, and it will continue until June 29. This computer-based test is crucial for candidates aiming for eligibility in Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship roles.

Exam Timings and Shifts

The exam will be held in two shifts daily:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Candidates are advised to reach their respective exam centres well before the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards. Late entry is strictly prohibited once the exam commences.

UGC NET 2025 Exam Pattern

The UGC NET exam consists of two papers, both conducted in a single three-hour session without any breaks:

Paper I:

50 Multiple Choice Questions

100 Marks

Tests teaching and research aptitude

Paper II:

100 Multiple Choice Questions

200 Marks

Subject-specific questions based on the candidate's chosen domain

Marking Scheme:

2 marks for every correct answer

No negative marking

If a question is dropped or has multiple correct answers, full marks will be awarded to all eligible candidates who attempted it.

Documents to Carry on Exam Day

Candidates must bring the following documents to the exam centre:

UGC NET 2025 Admit Card (printed copy)

Valid Government Photo ID (Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License)

One passport-size photograph (must match the one uploaded in the application form)

Important Exam Day Instructions

Occupy only the seat assigned as per your admit card.

Report any mismatch in subject code or details to the exam authorities immediately.

Candidates arriving late will not be permitted inside the exam hall.

Dress Code and Prohibited Items

To maintain the integrity of the examination, NTA has issued a strict dress code: