"Twice a year": Government announced the conduct of TET exams two times a year

The Telangana government has announced exciting news for aspiring teachers. It has decided to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exams twice a year, increasing the opportunities for candidates to qualify. The government has issued orders to hold the TET exams in June and December each year.

No Limit on TET Exam Attempts:

The TET exams will now be conducted twice a year, independent of the DSC notifications, which typically take 90 days. Previously, the National Council for Teacher Education had announced that the TET would be held biannually. Candidates can now attempt the TET exams unlimited times over their lifetime, significantly improving their chances of success.

This change is expected to attract more candidates, including those looking to improve their scores, recent B.Ed. and D.Ed. graduates, and current teachers seeking promotions. The number of TET aspirants is anticipated to rise this year, prompting the government to provide more opportunities for teachers aiming for career advancement.