Telangana TGSRTC 2025 Notification: 3,000+ Vacancies – Posts, Eligibility & Exam Dates

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is likely to announce a major recruitment drive soon, offering over 3,000 vacancies across multiple posts. Although the TGSRTC Recruitment Notification 2025 is yet to be officially released, reports suggest openings for Driver, Conductor, Assistant Engineer (AE), Depot Manager, and other positions.

Selection Process

The TGSRTC recruitment process is expected to follow these stages:

Preliminary Written Test – Mandatory for all posts.

Skill Test / Interview – For specific roles.

Document Verification – For shortlisted candidates.

Medical Fitness Test – To assess physical and health standards.

Exam Pattern (Expected)

The written exam will mainly cover General Studies and General Abilities.

Marks scored in the written test will play a key role in final selection.

Driver & Conductor posts will include a Driving Test or Skill Test.

Technical roles like AE will have questions from subject-specific topics.

Expected Syllabus

Official syllabus will be released with the notification

General Studies & General Abilities

General Knowledge & Current Affairs – National, International, and Telangana news

Indian History – Ancient, Medieval & Modern

Geography – India & Telangana

Polity – Indian Constitution & Political System

Indian Economy – Economic planning, policies & growth

General Science – Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Science

Reasoning & Logical Ability

Numerical Ability – Arithmetic & Data Interpretation

Telangana History & Culture – Telangana movement, heritage, and arts

For Driver Posts

Traffic Rules & Road Safety

Transport Regulations

Vehicle Mechanics & Maintenance

Key Advice for Aspirants

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the TGSRTC official website for updates on the job notification, exam schedule, and syllabus. Starting early preparation in General Studies, Current Affairs, and Technical Subjects (if applicable) will significantly improve the chances of success.