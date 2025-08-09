Telangana TGSRTC 2025 Notification: 3,000+ Vacancies – Posts, Eligibility & Exam Dates
The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is likely to announce a major recruitment drive soon, offering over 3,000 vacancies across multiple posts. Although the TGSRTC Recruitment Notification 2025 is yet to be officially released, reports suggest openings for Driver, Conductor, Assistant Engineer (AE), Depot Manager, and other positions.
Selection Process
The TGSRTC recruitment process is expected to follow these stages:
- Preliminary Written Test – Mandatory for all posts.
- Skill Test / Interview – For specific roles.
- Document Verification – For shortlisted candidates.
- Medical Fitness Test – To assess physical and health standards.
Exam Pattern (Expected)
- The written exam will mainly cover General Studies and General Abilities.
- Marks scored in the written test will play a key role in final selection.
- Driver & Conductor posts will include a Driving Test or Skill Test.
- Technical roles like AE will have questions from subject-specific topics.
Expected Syllabus
- Official syllabus will be released with the notification
General Studies & General Abilities
- General Knowledge & Current Affairs – National, International, and Telangana news
- Indian History – Ancient, Medieval & Modern
- Geography – India & Telangana
- Polity – Indian Constitution & Political System
- Indian Economy – Economic planning, policies & growth
- General Science – Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Science
- Reasoning & Logical Ability
- Numerical Ability – Arithmetic & Data Interpretation
- Telangana History & Culture – Telangana movement, heritage, and arts
For Driver Posts
- Traffic Rules & Road Safety
- Transport Regulations
- Vehicle Mechanics & Maintenance
Key Advice for Aspirants
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the TGSRTC official website for updates on the job notification, exam schedule, and syllabus. Starting early preparation in General Studies, Current Affairs, and Technical Subjects (if applicable) will significantly improve the chances of success.