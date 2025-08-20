RRB NTPC Result 2025: Graduate Level CBT-1 Results Soon

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to announce the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam will be able to check their results on the official RRB websites, including the central portal rrbcdg.gov.in.

Exam and Answer Key Details

The Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) for NTPC graduate-level posts was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper carried 100 objective-type questions, each worth one mark, with a negative marking of 1/3 mark for every incorrect response.

The provisional answer key was released on July 1, 2025, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until July 6, 2025, upon payment of ₹50 per question.

Vacancies to Be Filled

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill a total of 8,113 graduate-level posts, distributed as follows:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor – 1,736 posts

Station Master – 994 posts

Goods Train Manager – 3,144 posts

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist – 1,507 posts

Senior Clerk cum Typist – 732 posts

What to Expect in the Result

The result will be published in PDF format, displaying roll numbers of shortlisted candidates for CBT-2.

The cut-off marks will also be released, categorized region-wise and post-wise.

A scorecard will be made available, showing the candidate’s name, roll number, normalized marks, rank, and qualification status.

How to Check RRB NTPC Result 2025

Visit the official regional RRB website (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in).

Click on the “RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025” link.

Open the PDF and search for your roll number or log in to download the individual scorecard.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Next Steps in Selection

The RRB NTPC recruitment process includes multiple stages:

CBT-2

Typing Skill Test/Computer-Based Aptitude Test (as per post requirement)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

The declaration of the CBT-1 results is a crucial milestone in this multi-tiered selection process.