RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025 Dates Revised: Check New Schedule & Admit Card Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially revised the exam schedule for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 2025 recruitment drive. As per the latest announcement, the first stage of the computer-based test (CBT 1) will now be conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, at various examination centres across India.

11,558 Vacancies Up for Grabs in Indian Railways

This highly anticipated recruitment aims to fill 11,558 vacancies, catering to both graduate and undergraduate-level aspirants. Here’s a quick breakdown of the posts:

Graduate-Level Posts – 8,113 Vacancies

Goods Train Manager – 3,144 posts

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor – 1,736 posts

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist – 1,507 posts

Station Master – 994 posts

Senior Clerk cum Typist – 732 posts

Undergraduate-Level Posts – 3,445 Vacancies

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk – 2,022 posts

Junior Clerk cum Typist – 990 posts

Accounts Clerk cum Typist – 361 posts

Trains Clerk – 72 posts

RRB NTPC 2025 Admit Card & Exam City Info

Candidates will be able to check their exam city and date details on their respective regional RRB websites 10 days before the exam. Additionally, SC/ST candidates will have access to the free travel pass link on the same day.

The RRB NTPC admit cards 2025 will be released 4 days before the respective exam dates, as per the details mentioned in the exam city notification.

Steps to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

Visit your regional RRB website

Click on the "RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025" link

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and print it for exam use

Stay Updated

All candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for further updates, notifications, and region-wise instructions.