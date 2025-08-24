PPU UG 2nd Semester Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Now at ppuponline.in

Patliputra University (PPU) has released the admit cards for the Undergraduate (UG) 2nd Semester Examinations 2025. Students appearing for the exams can now download their hall tickets from the university’s official portal — ppuponline.in.

Key Details

Credentials Required: Exam Form Number and Date of Birth

Error Correction Deadline: Students must report discrepancies by 1 PM on August 26, 2025 at the university help desk.

Documents Needed for Correction: Application form, photocopy of admit card, and exam form. Candidates should also mention their mobile number in the application.

Steps to Download PPU UG 2nd Semester Admit Card 2025

Visit ppuponline.in

Click on the UG 2nd Semester Admit Card 2025 link

Log in with Exam Form Number and Date of Birth

Verify details and download the admit card

Take a printout for exam day

Patliputra University has urged students to carefully review their admit cards to avoid issues during the exams. For further updates and detailed instructions, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the university.