NEET UG 2025 Counselling Begins July 21: Registration, Dates, and Seat Allotment Details

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to begin the registration process for NEET UG 2025 counselling from tomorrow, July 21. Candidates who have successfully qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) can register online at the official website — mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule – Round 1

Registration: July 21 to July 28 (until 12:00 noon, server time)

Fee Payment: Till 3:00 PM on July 28

Choice Filling: July 22 to July 28 (up to 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking: July 28 (from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Seat Allotment Processing: July 29 & 30

Result Announcement: July 31

Reporting/Joining at Allotted Colleges: August 1 to 6

Verification of Joined Candidates by Institutes: August 7 & 8

The NEET UG 2025 counselling will be conducted in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round.

Who Can Participate in MCC NEET UG Counselling?

The counselling process is applicable for the following seat quotas:

15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats for MBBS/BDS in participating states (subject to participation by UT of J&K)

100% MBBS/BDS seats of:

BHU (Banaras Hindu University)

AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) across India

JIPMER (Puducherry & Karaikal)

AMU (Aligarh Muslim University)

85% state quota seats for:

Delhi University (DU)

IP University (VMMC/ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)

100% Faculty of Dentistry seats at Jamia Millia Islamia, including 5% internal quota for Jamia students

15% IP quota seats of ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation)

What Should Candidates Do?

Before registering, candidates must read the detailed information bulletin carefully. It will be available on the MCC official website and will contain guidelines, seat matrix, eligibility criteria, and instructions for each stage of the counselling process.