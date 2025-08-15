NEET MDS 2025 Cut-Off Reduced: NBEMS Revises Qualifying Marks After Health Ministry Order

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially lowered the NEET MDS 2025 qualifying marks following a directive from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

In a letter dated August 10, 2025 (No. V.12025/84/2024-DE), the ministry ordered a 19.863 percentile reduction in the minimum qualifying percentiles for all categories — General, SC/ST/OBC, and PwBD. The move aligns with the Dental Council of India’s MDS Regulations, 2017 and the updated provisions under the Master of Dental Surgery Course Regulations, 2018.

The NEET MDS 2025 results were initially announced on May 15, 2025. With this revision, a larger number of candidates will now be eligible to take part in the counselling process for postgraduate dental seats.

Revised Qualifying Percentiles and Scores

General (UR/EWS) candidates now qualify with a 30.137 percentile and a cut-off score of 197 out of 960, compared to the earlier 50 percentile and 261 marks.

General-PwBD candidates need a 25.137 percentile and 182 marks, down from the previous 45 percentile and 244 marks.

SC/ST/OBC candidates, including PwBD in these categories, now qualify with a 20.137 percentile and 168 marks, reduced from the earlier 40 percentile and 227 marks.

Impact on Admissions

The reduction in cut-offs is expected to widen the pool of eligible candidates, giving more aspirants the chance to compete for MDS seats. However, with more candidates in contention, merit ranks will play a bigger role in the final seat allotment.

NBEMS Advisory

NBEMS has advised candidates to revisit the NEET MDS 2025 Information Bulletin in light of these changes. Those who now meet the revised criteria should prepare for the upcoming counselling rounds as per the Dental Council of India’s schedule and guidelines.