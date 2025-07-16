IGNOU July 2025 Admission Last Date Extended, Apply Online at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for registration for the July 2025 admission cycle. Aspiring candidates now have until July 31, 2025, to complete their applications for various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes.

The registration process for the July 2025 session is being conducted online via the official IGNOU Samarth portal – ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Eligible candidates can now visit the official website and complete the online registration by submitting the required details and documents.

How to Register for IGNOU July 2025 Session

To register, students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official IGNOU website: ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Click on the ‘July 2025 Session Registration’ link.

Select the ‘New Registration’ option.

Fill in all the necessary personal, academic, and contact details.

Upload the required documents.

Submit the form and save the confirmation for future reference.

Documents Required for IGNOU Registration 2025

Applicants must keep the following documents ready in scanned format before starting the registration process:

Passport-size photograph (less than 100 KB)

Signature (less than 100 KB)

Educational qualification certificates (less than 200 KB)

Experience certificate (if applicable, less than 200 KB)

Caste/category certificate (for SC/ST/OBC applicants, less than 200 KB)

Important Note:

All documents must be clear and uploaded in the prescribed file size.

Ensure that the email ID and mobile number used for registration are active and accessible.