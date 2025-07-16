Hyderabad Student’s F1 Visa Rejected Over Reddit Account

A Reddit account has led to the rejection of an F1 visa for a Hyderabad student. A student who had applied for a US visa for higher studies was rejected for an F1 for not providing Reddit account information. Following the rejection, the student later shared the details of his Reddit account as per the 221(g) slip. As per the applicant, the officer raised a question about his Reddit account. Despite his multiple attempts at requesting, the panel hasn’t agreed. Then the applicant was left with no choice except filling a 221(g) slip, where the applicants have to provide all of their social media accounts, making them publicly visible.

US Visa Regulations 2025: Examining Social Media Profiles

On June 18, 2025, the Trump Administration began screening students' social media accounts because students studying in the US were criticising the administration and taking an anti-American stance. In particular, the large number of international students in the United States has contested the country's pro-Israel stance. As a result, foreign students who wish to study in the United States face numerous obstacles.

According to X, students who travel to the United States for educational purposes will be subject to repercussions if they fail to attend classes or discontinue their studies without notifying the relevant institution or school.

If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future U.S. visas. Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues. pic.twitter.com/34wJ7nkip0 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) May 27, 2025

Following the warning, the students who aspire to study in the USA are rethinking their plans to go to the USA. Some students have completely dropped and shifted their planning for the alternative ways to Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and the UK. Now, the incident of the Reddit account has sparked concerns among the students.

New US Visa Rules Push Hyderabad Students Toward Other Countries

A student from Hyderabad, who has been preparing for IELTS for a master’s program in the USA, said that after days of retrospection he dropped his US plan due to the unburdening of impositions and policies. Another person said that he had started applying for visas to fly to Australia and the UK instead of the US. Hyderabad has been a hub for the students who aspire to study in the USA. However, due to these policies, many students from Hyderabad are seeking alternative ways.