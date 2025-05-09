AP Govt Jobs 2025: Direct Recruitment for Assistant Professors – No Exam, Check Full Details
The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board (APMSRB) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 128 Assistant Professor vacancies across various medical specialties. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview on May 16, 2025.
Vacancy Details:
- Post: Assistant Professor
- Total Vacancies: 128
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must hold a DNB, DM, or M.Ch degree in the relevant discipline along with relevant work experience, as required for each post.
Age Limit:
Candidates must be between 42 to 52 years of age, based on the specific post and category.
Salary Structure:
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹68,900 to ₹2,05,500.
Application Process:
Applications must be submitted online through the official APMSRB website.
Application Fee:
- ₹1,000 for General (OC) candidates
- ₹750 for BC, SC, ST, and EWS candidates
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the interview.
- Interview Details:
- Date: May 16, 2025
- Venue: Office of the Director of Medical Education,
- Old GGH Campus, Hanumanpet, Vijayawada
Note: Candidates are advised to carry all relevant documents and reach the venue on time for smooth processing.