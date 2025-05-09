AP Govt Jobs 2025: Direct Recruitment for Assistant Professors – No Exam, Check Full Details

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board (APMSRB) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 128 Assistant Professor vacancies across various medical specialties. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview on May 16, 2025.

Vacancy Details:

Post: Assistant Professor

Total Vacancies: 128

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must hold a DNB, DM, or M.Ch degree in the relevant discipline along with relevant work experience, as required for each post.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 42 to 52 years of age, based on the specific post and category.

Salary Structure:

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹68,900 to ₹2,05,500.

Application Process:

Applications must be submitted online through the official APMSRB website.

Application Fee:

₹1,000 for General (OC) candidates

₹750 for BC, SC, ST, and EWS candidates

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the interview.

Interview Details:

Date: May 16, 2025

Venue: Office of the Director of Medical Education,

Old GGH Campus, Hanumanpet, Vijayawada

Note: Candidates are advised to carry all relevant documents and reach the venue on time for smooth processing.