AP Govt Jobs 2025: Direct Recruitment for Assistant Professors – No Exam, Check Full Details

May 09, 2025, 13:58 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board (APMSRB) has announced a recruitment drive to fill 128 Assistant Professor vacancies across various medical specialties. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview on May 16, 2025.

Vacancy Details:

  • Post: Assistant Professor
  • Total Vacancies: 128

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must hold a DNB, DM, or M.Ch degree in the relevant discipline along with relevant work experience, as required for each post.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be between 42 to 52 years of age, based on the specific post and category.

Salary Structure:

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹68,900 to ₹2,05,500.

Application Process:

Applications must be submitted online through the official APMSRB website.

Application Fee:

  • ₹1,000 for General (OC) candidates
  • ₹750 for BC, SC, ST, and EWS candidates

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the interview.

  • Interview Details:
  • Date: May 16, 2025
  • Venue: Office of the Director of Medical Education,
  • Old GGH Campus, Hanumanpet, Vijayawada

Note: Candidates are advised to carry all relevant documents and reach the venue on time for smooth processing.


