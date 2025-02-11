‘Call Me Bae’ actor Varun Sood: For me, playing the guitar is about finding peace

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) On National Guitar Day on Tuesday, actor Varun Sood opened up about his deep connection with the musical instrument and said for him, playing it is about finding peace in the chaos.

“For me, playing the guitar is not just about music, it’s about finding peace in the chaos. The moment I pick it up and start strumming, everything else fades away. It’s like therapy, a space where I can express emotions without words,” Varun said.

The actor added: “Some days, it’s just about letting go of stress, and other days, it’s about celebrating a mood or a memory. No matter what’s happening around me, my guitar keeps me grounded.

National Guitar Day is celebrated every year on February 11. It recognises the guitar, a versatile musical instrument that has influenced many music genres and generations.

He often shares snippets of his jamming sessions on social media, giving his followers a chance to connect with him beyond the screen.

“Music is universal, it doesn’t matter if you’re a professional musician or just someone who enjoys playing in their room. It’s about feeling something real. And for me, my guitar has always been that space of comfort,” he adds.

Varun started his career as a fitness trainer, and then went on to become an MTV VJ. He then participated in reality shows such as MTV Roadies season 12, MTV Splitsvilla season 9, Ace of Space 1, MTV Roadies: Real Heroes, MTV Roadies season 17 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

In 2019, he made his acting debut with Ragini MMS: Returns as Rahul opposite Divya Agarwal. In 2022, he made a special appearance in Karan Johar's Jugjugg Jeeyo and a year later was seen in season 2 of Potluck.

The actor in 2024, starred in Karmma Calling alongside Raveena Tandon and Namrata Sheth Later that year, he appeared in Naam Namak Nishan opposite Helly Shah and in Call Me Bae alongside Ananya Panday.

