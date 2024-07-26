Calcutta HC quashes FIR against BJP MP Saumitra Khan due to lack of evidence

Kolkata, July 26 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Friday quashed an FIR against Saumitra Khan, BJP MP from West Bengal's Bishnupur constituency, due to lack of evidence.

A single-judge bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh quashed the FIR filed by the state police against Khan.

In the FIR, the police said that Khan used abusive words against the then inspector in-charge of the Sonamukhi Police Station when the leader was holding a protest against alleged financial irregularities in a women-operated self-help group in Sonamukhi in 2023.

Since Khan is an elected Lok Sabha member, the matter relating to the FIR filed against him was being heard at the MP-MLA Court at Bidhannagar in Kolkata.

However, Khan also appealed to the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of the FIR.

Khan is a three-time Lok Sabha member from Bishnupur. He was elected MP for the first time in 2014 as All India Trinamool Congress candidate. Later, he joined the BJP and was elected from same constituency twice in 2019 and 2024.

