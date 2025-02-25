CAG reports to expose AAP's 'black deeds,' says Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday said that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports set to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly would expose the "corruption" and "black deeds" of the previous AAP government.

The BJP-led administration is preparing to present 14 pending CAG reports, which allegedly highlight major financial and procedural irregularities during AAP’s tenure.

A key focus of the reports is the extensive renovation of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence at 6 Flag Staff Road, which the BJP has dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' due to its exorbitant costs.

Speaking to IANS, Sachdeva asserted, "The CAG report is a comprehensive account of the Aam Aadmi Party's corruption. When it is presented in the Assembly, Arvind Kejriwal must answer to the people for misusing public funds."

BJP leaders have raised concerns over the steep rise in renovation costs. The Public Works Department (PWD) initially estimated the project at Rs 7.91 crore, based on Central Public Works Department guidelines.

However, the contract was awarded at Rs 8.62 crore -- already 13.21 per cent above the estimate. Despite this, the final cost reportedly ballooned to Rs 33.66 crore, far exceeding the approved budget.

The report also points to questionable tendering and consultancy processes. According to sources, the PWD failed to justify its decision to award contracts to three consultancy firms through restricted bidding, raising concerns over transparency.

Meanwhile, Sachdeva dismissed allegations by AAP that the BJP-led government had removed photographs of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office.

On Monday, former Chief Minister Atishi shared a photo of herself seated in the CM's office with portraits of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in the background. She contrasted this with a photo of the new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, where portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were displayed instead.

Reacting to this, Sachdeva accused AAP of indulging in "dirty politics."

"Dr. B.R. Ambedkar wrote in the Constitution that the President is the head of the government, and the Prime Minister is the executive head. For 11 years, AAP neither allowed the President's photo nor the Prime Minister’s photo to be displayed in the CM's office," he stated.

"The only person who insulted the Constitution is Arvind Kejriwal," he added.

