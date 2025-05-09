CAB postpones Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 due to India-Pakistan conflict

Kolkata, May 9 (IANS) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to postpone the start of Bengal Pro T20 League Season in light of the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. The women’s competition was set to begin on May 16 and run till June 4, followed by the men’s tournament which was scheduled to happen from June 4 to June 21.

The CAB announced that it will share the revised schedule, including updated venues and fixtures, after a detailed review of the situation in coordination with relevant authorities and stakeholders and any advisory as issued by the BCCI.

“In these testing times, the Cricket Association of Bengal stands in full solidarity with the nation. We wholeheartedly support the efforts of the Government of India and salute the courage and dedication of our armed forces, whose unwavering service under Operation Sindoor is a source of pride and inspiration for all Indians.

“Cricket has always united us, but in moments like these, we are reminded that our foremost duty is to the country. The CAB remains deeply committed to the principles of national unity and security, and every step we take will reflect that commitment.

“We are grateful to all the stakeholders of the League for standing by us and for their shared resolve to prioritise national interest over everything else,” read the statement by CAB on their social media handles.

The news of the postponement of the Bengal Pro T20 League follows after major sporting events like the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 and Neeraj Chopra Classics followed the same route earlier on Friday.

The ongoing tension between the two neighbouring countries escalated on Thursday when Pakistan launched aerial attacks on Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border, but India’s air defence systems successfully foiled those.

Pakistan attempted strikes, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated.

The attacks seem to be in retaliation for Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, from where the attack on tourists in Pahalgam was planned. Terrorists killed 26 tourists - 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

