Why Personal Loan Interest Rates Vary Across Borrowers: Key Factors You Should Know

Personal loans are not a one-size-fits-all solution. They are customised based on the borrower’s credit history, repayment capacity, and several other crucial factors. When applying for a personal loan, applicants notice that interest rates can differ from one applicant to another. Even for similar loan amounts and tenures, personal loan interest rates may vary based on several financial and risk factors.

Understanding what determines the personal loan interest rate can help borrowers better prepare their financial profile before applying for a personal loan.

Credit score and repayment history

A credit score is one of the first indicators lenders review when evaluating loan applications. It reflects credit utilisation, consistency in repaying EMIs, on-time payment of credit card bills, and the number of recent credit inquiries. Lenders typically accept credit scores of 700 or higher.

Borrowers with stronger credit profiles may be offered a more favourable personal loan interest rate. Applicants with lower credit scores, missed payments, maxed-out credit cards, and limited credit history are considered high-risk borrowers and are offered higher personal loan interest rates.

Existing debt obligations and repayment capacity

The debt-to-income ratio is the percentage of monthly income that goes towards existing EMIs and other credit payments. Lenders often examine the borrower’s DTI ratio to see if they can afford an additional EMI.

A lower DTI ratio indicates that the borrower has sufficient income to comfortably manage a new loan. A higher ratio, however, suggests that a large portion of income is already committed to repayments. This can influence eligibility and may also affect the interest rate, depending on the lender’s risk assessment model.

For instance: Same income, different debt levels. Consider two applicants applying for a personal loan.

Applicant Monthly Income Credit Score Existing Debt Jay 200000 760 90000 Ajay 200000 760 25000

Both Jay and Ajay earn the same income and have the same credit scores. However, Jay already pays EMIs that are significantly higher than Ajay’s. Since Jay’s debt-to-income ratio is higher, lenders perceive him as high risk. As a result, he may receive a slightly higher personal loan interest rate than Ajay.

Employment profile and job stability

Employment stability primarily affects approval and risk assessment, and may indirectly influence the interest rate offered. Applicants with stable employment and consistent income credits are often considered lower-risk borrowers.

For instance, imagine two borrowers applying for a personal loan, both earning ₹80,000 per month and having similar credit scores. One borrower has been with the same employer for eight years, while the other has changed jobs multiple times in a short period.

Although their income levels are the same, lenders may consider the borrower with stable employment to have a more predictable income. This stability can sometimes influence the personal loan interest rate offered.

Loan amount and repayment tenure

Longer tenures may increase uncertainty, while higher loan amounts are assessed in relation to the borrower’s income and repayment capacity. Hence the amount and tenure can impact the personal loan interest rate. For example, a borrower choosing a longer tenure may pay lower EMIs but could end up paying more interest over time. Lenders may consider these factors when determining the personal loan interest rate offered. Borrowers should select a loan amount and tenure that balances affordability with long-term repayment planning.

Lenders check the applicant’s overall financial profile

Beyond individual factors, lenders usually evaluate the borrower’s overall financial profile, which includes:

Credit score

Bank account statements

Credit History

Existing debt

Average bank balance

New credit inquiries

Type of employment

Income proof

Tax returns, when applicable

These factors collectively help lenders assess lending risk and influence the personal loan interest rate. By maintaining disciplined credit habits and carefully managing financial commitments, borrowers may improve their chances of receiving a better personal loan interest rate.

Key takeaway: Your financial profile shapes the rate you receive

To sum it up, personal loan interest rates depend on several factors that reflect the borrower's current financial health. Key factors include credit history, debt-to-income ratio, credit score, and income. Even though applicants may have the same income bracket and select a similar tenure, lenders may offer them vastly different personal loan interest rates based on their financial obligations and credit repayment history. Understanding these factors allows borrowers to better prepare before applying for a loan.