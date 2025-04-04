TVS Apache’s Global Success: 6 Million Sales in 20 Years Across 60 Nations

TVS Motor Company’s Apache series has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 6 million sales worldwide. As one of India’s most popular two-wheeler brands, TVS continues to strengthen its presence in both domestic and international markets.

Originally launched in 2005 as the ‘Apache 150,’ the bike has undergone multiple upgrades and evolved into several variants over the years. By 2025, Apache has crossed the remarkable 6 million sales mark, reaching this achievement in just two decades.

Beyond India, the Apache series is available in more than 60 countries, enjoying strong demand in markets such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Colombia, Mexico, and Guinea. In recent years, TVS has expanded its footprint into parts of Europe, including Italy, further solidifying Apache’s global appeal.

TVS has consistently introduced advanced features in its Apache lineup to enhance performance and rider experience. The latest models come equipped with fuel injection, multiple ride modes, adjustable suspension, slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, dynamic stability control, smartphone connectivity, and cruise control. These innovations have made Apache a preferred choice among biking enthusiasts worldwide.

With continuous advancements and a growing international presence, TVS Apache remains a key player in the global two-wheeler market.