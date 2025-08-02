Tesla to Launch First EV Charging Station in India on August 4: Know the City

American electric car giant Tesla is rapidly expanding its operations in the Indian market. After recently opening its first showroom, the company is now set to launch its first-ever Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station in the country on August 4 at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Eight charging units at the new hub

The new charging hub will feature a total of eight charging units, which include four V4 Superchargers (DC fast chargers) and four Destination Chargers (AC chargers).

V4 Superchargers: ₹24 per kilowatt-hour (kWh)

Destination Chargers: ₹14 per kWh

According to Tesla, the V4 Superchargers can charge the Model Y to provide a range of 267 km in just 15 minutes. This means a single 15-minute supercharge can allow a Model Y to make five round trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Gateway of India in Mumbai, the company stated.

Tesla Model Y bookings open

After recently unveiling the Tesla Model Y in India, the company has now started accepting bookings. Currently, customers can book this model only in Delhi, Gurugram, and Mumbai. Tesla plans to expand bookings to more cities in the coming days.

Model Y price & specifications

Entry-level RWD variant: ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

Long Range RWD variant: starting at ₹67.89 lakh

Deliveries for both models are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

Battery & range:

Standard RWD model: 60 kWh battery, up to 500 km range on a single charge

Long Range RWD model: 75 kWh battery, up to 622 km range on a single charge

Performance:

Both variants are powered by a single electric motor producing nearly 295 horsepower.

Base RWD model: 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds

Long Range RWD model: 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds

Top speed: 201 km/h

Industry experts believe Tesla will play a significant role in shaping the Indian EV market in this decade.