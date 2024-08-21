Tempest Wins Prestigious IAA/Rotary Autism Awareness Campaign Contest

Tempest Advertising's cause-related campaign to raise awareness about Autism has been recognized as the winning entry by a distinguished jury. The panel included Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer (CCO) at Havas; Mukund Olety, CCO at VML; K.V. Sridhar (Pops); and Raj Nair, CCO at Garage. This recognition underscores the campaign's impact and creativity in addressing a vital issue.

Avinash Pandey, President of the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), emphasized the organization's longstanding commitment to supporting meaningful causes. "The IAA has always supported good causes. In the past, we have run campaigns on voter apathy, saving soil, domestic violence, elder care, staggered working hours, employee welfare, and so on," Pandey stated. "This is because we have always said that communication is a force for good. Our friends in the creative industry, as well as in the media, have always supported us in these efforts."

This year's campaign has also gained support from Rotary District 3141, which will collaborate with the IAA to further disseminate the message through their extensive network of over 110 clubs and more than 6,500 members.

The recognition of Tempest Advertising's campaign highlights the power of creative communication in promoting social causes and making a positive impact on society.