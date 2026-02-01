Stock Market Holidays February 2026: NSE, BSE Weekend Closures List

Investors planning to trade in February 2026 should take note of the holiday schedule for Indian stock exchanges. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain operational on all weekdays throughout the month, with trading halts limited strictly to weekends.

February stands out as a largely uninterrupted trading month, as there are no weekday market holidays scheduled. The only exception to routine closures is a special trading session planned on Sunday, February 1, to coincide with the presentation of the Union Budget 2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Special Trading Session on Budget Day

On Sunday, February 1, both NSE and BSE will conduct live trading. The pre-open market session will begin at 9:00 am and end at 9:08 am, followed by the regular trading session from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm. This special arrangement allows investors to react immediately to Budget-related announcements.

Weekend Market Closures in February 2026

Apart from Budget Day, the stock markets will remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays in February. The non-trading days are as follows:

Saturdays

February 7

February 14

February 21

February 28

Sundays

February 8

February 15

February 22

In total, February will have seven non-trading days, all falling on weekends.

Stock Market Holidays in the Rest of 2026

Across the entire year, Indian stock exchanges have 15 officially notified non-trading days. January already witnessed two weekday closures — January 15 for BMC elections and January 26 for Republic Day. No similar weekday holidays fall in February.

Here is a list of upcoming weekday market holidays in 2026:

March 3 – Holi

March 26 – Shri Ram Navami

March 31 – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 3 – Good Friday

April 14 – Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 – Maharashtra Day

May 28 – Bakri Id

June 26 – Muharram

September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 – Dussehra

November 10 – Diwali (Balipratipada)

November 24 – Prakash Gurpurb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 – Christmas

Holidays Falling on Weekends in 2026

Some major festivals fall on weekends and therefore do not result in additional market closures:

February 15 (Sunday) – Mahashivratri

March 21 (Saturday) – Id-ul-Fitr

August 15 (Saturday) – Independence Day

November 8 (Sunday) – Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)*

Regular Stock Market Timings

On normal trading days, Indian stock markets follow this schedule:

Block Deal Session: 8:45 am to 9:00 am and 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 am to 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am to 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm to 4:00 pm

Also read: Budget 2026 Live: Income Tax Cuts For Middle Class?