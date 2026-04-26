Stock Market Holiday May 1, 2026: NSE and BSE Closed for Maharashtra Day

Investors in India should take note that trading activities across major stock exchanges will be paused on Friday, May 1, 2026. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed in observance of Maharashtra Day. As a result, there will be no transactions in equity, derivatives, or currency segments throughout the day.

Why Markets Remain Closed on Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra Day is an important regional holiday celebrated annually on May 1. It commemorates the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960, when the former Bombay State was reorganized based on linguistic divisions. Since Mumbai—India’s financial hub—is located in Maharashtra and houses both NSE and BSE headquarters, trading operations are suspended on this occasion.

The day is marked by official ceremonies, cultural programs, and public events across the state, making it a recognized holiday for financial institutions operating from the region.

Impact on Different Market Segments

All key segments of the stock market will remain shut for the entire day. This includes:

Equity trading

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

However, the commodity market may follow a different schedule. Certain commodity exchanges could operate in limited sessions, depending on their predefined holiday calendar. Traders involved in commodities are advised to check specific exchange timings in advance.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2026

After the May 1 closure, Indian stock markets will observe additional holidays later in the year. Some of the notable dates include:

Independence Day (August 15)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)

Diwali (Muhurat Trading session held briefly)

These holidays are part of the annual trading calendar issued by the exchanges at the beginning of each year, helping investors plan their trading activities accordingly.

Final Takeaway

Market participants should plan their trades in advance, keeping holiday schedules in mind to avoid any inconvenience. While May 1 brings a pause in regular trading due to Maharashtra Day, it also serves as a reminder of the regional significance tied to India’s financial ecosystem.

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