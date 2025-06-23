Stock Market Holiday on July 7 for Muharram Festival, MCX to Open Only in Evening

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Monday, July 7, 2025, in observance of Muharram, a significant Islamic religious occasion. This applies to all trading segments including equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segment.

This trading holiday is in line with the exchange's official holiday calendar, which aligns with national and religious observances.

MCX to Resume Trading in Evening Session

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also suspend morning trading on July 7. However, trading will resume during the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM, depending on the segment.

Exchanges may occasionally modify trading hours or declare special holidays, but for Muharram, the full-day closure at NSE and BSE is confirmed unless an official update is issued.

Investors are advised to plan their trades accordingly and stay updated via the official exchange websites for any last-minute changes.