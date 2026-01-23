Platinum Joins Gold, Silver Rally, Hits Fresh Record High: What’s Driving the Surge?

The surge in gold and silver prices on January 23 was not limited to the two metals, as platinum also joined the rally amid rising global uncertainty and growing demand for non-US assets.

Platinum prices soared to an all-time high of $2,684.43 in intraday trade, marking one of the strongest performances among precious metals. Meanwhile, silver and gold hovered near key psychological milestones, with spot silver touching $99.34 and gold climbing to a fresh peak of $4,966.59 in the international market.

Platinum’s latest jump marks its third consecutive monthly gain. Prices have risen nearly 30% in January, following a 20% increase in December and a 7% rise in November, highlighting sustained bullish momentum.

What’s Driving Platinum to Record Highs?

Market analysts attribute platinum’s sharp rise to a combination of tight supply conditions, robust industrial demand, and heightened geopolitical tensions.

Growing policy uncertainty—particularly concerns surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s independence—along with renewed tariff worries linked to US–Europe trade tensions have dampened investor appetite for US assets. This shift has accelerated inflows into precious metals as alternative stores of value.

Adding to the rally, the US dollar weakened further, with the dollar index hovering near a more-than two-week low after falling about 1% over the week, according to a Reuters report. A softer dollar makes commodities cheaper for buyers using other currencies, supporting demand.

Supply constraints have played a crucial role as well. In late 2025, platinum production in South Africa, which accounts for nearly 70% of global supply, fell by 2.7% due to rising operational costs and logistical challenges. This contraction coincided with strong demand from the automotive sector, particularly internal combustion engine production, along with growing industrial usage in green hydrogen technologies and fibre optics.

Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, noted that while the platinum market could see some consolidation in 2026 as it edges toward a slight surplus, the overall outlook remains positive.

Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVAsset PMS, described platinum as the “third pillar of the precious metals rally,” pointing out that unlike gold or silver, its price surge is being driven more by structural supply stress than monetary factors.

He added that platinum remains under-owned compared to gold and less crowded by retail participation than silver. “Inventories are thin, visible stocks are declining, and the market lacks a meaningful buffer against demand shocks. The current rally looks less speculative and more like a delayed repricing of scarcity,” Dasani said.

Looking ahead, Yadav said platinum is transitioning from a “neglected industrial metal” to a “critical strategic asset” embraced by both industrial consumers and safe-haven investors. While short-term consolidation is possible near record levels, she believes the long-term price floor has shifted higher due to multi-year inventory depletion and platinum’s growing role in the global energy transition.