October 29 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors can look forward to a normal trading day on Tuesday, October 29, 2025, as tomorrow there is no stock market holiday planned. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be open, and trading sessions will operate as usual hours.

The holiday calendar published by the exchanges indicates that October 29 is not a holiday for any segment—equity, derivatives, currency, or commodities. As there are no special observance, regional festivals, or national festivals on this day, markets will work without any break.

This implies that all normal market business, including share buying and selling, intraday trading and transactions on the derivatives platform, will go on uninterrupted. The pre-open session will start at 9:00 a.m., followed by normal trading from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Settlement and clearing functions will also go on as usual.

In conclusion, October 29, 2025, is not a holiday for the stock market. The NSE and BSE will be open, and every segment—equity, F&O, and currency—will have a normal working day. With other key festivals such as Diwali having been celebrated earlier this month, there are no additional trading holidays through November.