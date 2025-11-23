November 24 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors wondering whether the stock market will be shut on 24 November can relax—the stock market will remain open. Since there are no festivals, national events, or special observances scheduled for this date, trading will take place as usual.

Why the Market Is Open on November 24

November 24 falls on a regular weekday, and it is not listed as a trading holiday. The stock exchanges—NSE and BSE—follow a pre-declared annual holiday calendar, and 24 November does not appear on that list.

Because the date does not align with any major holiday, the market will operate with standard trading hours, including equity, equity derivatives, and currency segments.

Normal Trading Hours

Opening Time: 9:15 AM

Closing Time: 3:30 PM

These timings apply for a standard trading day, and no special sessions are expected.

Any State Holidays Affecting Trading?

Even if certain states observe local holidays, stock market operations are not affected, as trading holidays are decided at the national level. Since no national holiday falls on this day, markets will remain functional.

What About the Next Market Holiday?

Investors can expect the next scheduled trading holiday later in the year, as per the official annual calendar. November 24 does not fall in the holiday list for any market segment.

In Summary

24 November is not a stock market holiday.

Trading on NSE and BSE will proceed normally with regular hours, as the day does not coincide with any festival or special occasion.

Also read: Thanksgiving Day, Holiday: What’s Open and What’s Closed?