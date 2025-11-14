November 15 stock market holiday due to this reason!

As November 15 draws near, many Indians are eager to know whether it will be a closed or open day for the Indian stock market. This year, November 15 falls on Saturday. Since both the NSE and BSE remain closed every Saturday and Sunday, the stock market will not be open on November 15.

Why Is the Market Closed?

The Indian stock market follows a fixed weekly holidaying schedule. The weekly offs are Saturday and Sunday, while from Monday to Friday, the trade continues. Hence, due to the fact that it is a Saturday, the market will automatically be closed on November 15, without any special holiday declaration.

What About Other Financial Services?

Stock Market: Closed

Commodity Market (MCX): Normally closed on weekends

Banks: Working hours may vary depending on state-specific holidays, but regular Saturday rules apply (second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays)

When Will Trading Resume?

The stock market will reopen on Monday, November 17, following regular trading hours.

Conclusion

There is no special holiday on November 15, but since the date falls on a Saturday, the Indian stock market will remain closed. Investors can plan their trades accordingly and resume activity when the market reopens the following Monday.

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