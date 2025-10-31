November 1 Stock Market Holiday or Not?

As November begins, investors and traders are wondering whether November 1, 2025, will be a stock market holiday in India. According to the official trading calendar issued by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), tomorrow will be a regular trading day, as there are no national festivals or special observances scheduled for this date.

Both the BSE and NSE, along with the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), will operate as usual on Saturday, November 1, with regular trading hours. There are no market closures planned for that day.

Why November 1 Is a Regular Market Day

Unlike some dates that mark regional foundation days — such as Karnataka Rajyotsava and Kerala Piravi — these occasions are not recognized as national market holidays. Therefore, trading will continue normally across equity, derivatives, and commodity segments.

Investors can expect the market to function as usual, with both the pre-opening session and normal trading session taking place at their regular timings.

Stock Market Holidays in November 2025

While November 1 is a working day, the stock market will remain closed on certain other days this month. The BSE and NSE holiday list for November 2025 includes:

November 8, 2025 (Saturday): Diwali – Laxmi Pujan (Special Muhurat Trading only)

November 14, 2025 (Friday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

Apart from these, Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays will remain non-trading days, as per the standard schedule.

Upcoming Trading Holidays

After November, the next market holiday will fall in December 2025 on Christmas (December 25), as listed in the official calendar.

Bottom Line

To sum it up, November 1, 2025, is not a stock market holiday. Trading across the BSE, NSE, and MCX will take place as usual. Investors can plan their trades and transactions normally, as the markets will remain open for business.

Also read: No Holiday on November 1: Chennai Schools to Work to Compensate for Rain Holiday