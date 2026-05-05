May 6 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?

Investors and traders planning their activities for May 6, 2026, should note that it will be a regular trading day in India. There are no festivals, national events, or special occasions scheduled that would lead to a stock market holiday.

Markets to Remain Open

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate as usual on May 6. Trading across equity, derivatives, and other segments will follow standard market hours.

No Holiday in Official Calendar

As per the 2026 holiday schedule released by the exchanges, May 6 is not listed as a trading holiday. Market closures generally occur only during major festivals, national holidays, or special declared events—none of which fall on this date.

What This Means for Investors

Normal trading will take place during regular hours

Clearing, settlement, and banking operations linked to markets will function as usual

Investors can plan buying and selling without any disruption

Why the Confusion?

Uncertainty about trading holidays often arises due to nearby public holidays or state-level observances. However, stock market holidays are uniform across India and are declared in advance by the exchanges.

Final Note

Unless any last-minute official announcement is made (which is highly unlikely), May 6, 2026, will remain a working day for the Indian stock markets.

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