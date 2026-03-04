March 5 Stock Market Holiday or Not? NSE & BSE Trading Status

Investors often check the trading calendar before planning their market activities. If you are wondering whether March 5 is a stock market holiday, here is the clear update.

March 5 is a regular working day for the Indian stock market. There are no festivals, special observances, or government-declared holidays scheduled for this date. Trading will function normally across all major exchanges.

Stock Market Status on March 5

Both the

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

will remain open for regular trading on March 5.

Trading sessions will follow the usual schedule:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Post-closing session: 3:30 PM to 4:00 PM

There are no special trading hours or shortened sessions announced for the day.

Who Decides Stock Market Holidays?

Stock market holidays in India are declared in advance by exchanges and regulated under guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Holidays typically include:

National holidays (e.g., Republic Day, Independence Day)

Major festivals (e.g., Diwali, Holi, Eid, Christmas)

Special trading holidays such as Muhurat Trading (evening session on Diwali)

Since March 5 does not fall under any such category this year, markets will operate normally.

What This Means for Investors

Equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity segments will function as usual.

Banks and financial institutions will also operate normally unless there is a separate state-specific holiday.

Online trading platforms, clearing corporations, and settlement systems will remain active.

Investors can plan buying, selling, and portfolio adjustments without worrying about a market closure.

Final Update

To summarize, March 5 is not a stock market holiday. It is a regular trading day with normal market hours and operations.

If you are planning investments, IPO applications, or derivative trades, you can proceed as per the standard schedule

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