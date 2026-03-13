March 14 Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow due to Saturday!

Investors often check the trading calendar before planning their market activities. On March 14, stock markets in India will remain closed as the day falls on a Saturday, which is a regular non-trading day for the country’s major exchanges.

Both the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) do not conduct trading on Saturdays and Sundays. As a result, equity, derivatives, and currency trading segments will remain shut on this day.

Why the Stock Market Is Closed on Saturdays

In India, stock market trading typically takes place only on weekdays, from Monday to Friday. Weekends are designated as non-trading days to allow exchanges, brokers, and financial institutions to manage operational processes and settlement activities.

Since March 14 falls on a Saturday, investors will not be able to buy or sell shares on either NSE or BSE.

What Investors Should Know

Although the stock market will be closed, investors can still:

Track stock prices and market news

Review their investment portfolios

Place orders with brokers that may be executed when the market reopens

Trading will resume on the next working day, which is Monday, according to the schedule of the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE Limited.

Weekend Closure Is a Regular Practice

Unlike special market holidays announced for festivals or national events, weekend closures are a routine part of the trading calendar. Investors are advised to check the official holiday list released by the exchanges every year to stay informed about trading schedules.

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