Mahindra Scorpio N Prices Slashed After GST Cut – Savings Up to Rs 1.44 Lakh

Mahindra has slashed the prices of its popular Scorpio N SUV following the recent reduction in GST rates. The company has passed on the full benefit of the tax cut to customers, effectively lowering the ex-showroom price of the vehicle across its variants.

Mahindra Scorpio N: New Price Benefits by Variant

While Mahindra is yet to release a detailed variant-wise price list, it has shared the approximate savings buyers can expect. Depending on the variant, the price reductions range from around Rs 81,800 to Rs 1,44,600. The exact reduction may vary based on the engine and gearbox option, but the overall benefits are expected to be in the same range.

Why Mahindra Scorpio N Prices Have Dropped

Earlier, the Scorpio N was subject to a 28% GST along with an additional 20% compensation cess due to its classification as a vehicle over 4,000mm in length and with an engine capacity above 1,500cc. Following the GST rate revision, the Scorpio N now attracts a flat 40% GST for both petrol and diesel models, resulting in an 8% reduction in tax.

Availability

Mahindra has confirmed that the revised prices are effective immediately. Customers booking or taking delivery of the Scorpio N on or after September 6 can avail themselves of these benefits.