Is January 19 a Stock Market Holiday? Full Trading Day Update

As mid-January approaches and the festive rush settles down after Sankranti and Pongal, many investors are looking ahead at the upcoming trading schedule. One common question is whether January 19 will be a trading holiday for the Indian stock market.

According to the official holiday calendar released by NSE and BSE, January 19 is not listed as a stock market holiday. This means that both exchanges—NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange)—will remain open for normal trading hours.

Why January 19 Is a Regular Trading Day

January 19 does not coincide with any major festival, national holiday, or regional observance. Since there are no special events or mandatory closures, the markets will function as they usually do on a Monday.

Trading Schedule for January 19

On January 19, investors can expect full market operations:

Equity Segment: Open

Equity Derivatives: Open

Currency Markets: Open

Commodity Markets (MCX): Open

Normal Trading Hours: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

All trading platforms, brokerages, and financial services will operate without interruption.