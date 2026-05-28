ITR-2 Filing 2026 Begins: Eligibility, Exclusions and Deadline Details

The Income Tax Department has started online filing for ITR-2 for the Assessment Year 2026-27. This form is mainly for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who do not earn income from business or profession but have income from salary, capital gains, house property, or foreign assets.

Taxpayers can now file ITR-2 through the Income Tax e-filing portal using the online mode or Excel utility.

Who Should File ITR-2?

ITR-2 can be filed by people who have:

Income from salary or pension

Income from more than one house property

Capital gains from shares, mutual funds, or property sales

Foreign assets or foreign income

Agricultural income above ₹5,000

Total annual income above ₹50 lakh

Investments in unlisted company shares

Director position in a company

This form is mainly useful for taxpayers with multiple income sources and complex financial details.

Who Cannot File ITR-2?

People earning income from business or profession cannot use ITR-2. Such taxpayers must file ITR-3 or other applicable income tax forms instead.

Freelancers, business owners, shopkeepers, and professionals with business income are not eligible for ITR-2.

Important Changes This Year

The government has introduced a few new updates in this year’s ITR forms. Taxpayers may now need to provide:

More details about capital gains

Additional financial transaction information

Donation and deduction details

Updated disclosure information in some sections

These changes are aimed at making tax filing more transparent and reducing mistakes.

Last Date to File ITR-2

The last date to file ITR-2 for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) is July 31, 2026.

Experts advise taxpayers to complete filing early and carefully verify:

Form 16

AIS details

Form 26AS

Bank information

Investment proofs

TDS details

Checking these details properly can help avoid errors, notices, or delays in refunds.

Online Filing Now Available

The Income Tax Department has already enabled online filing and Excel utilities for ITR-2 on the official e-filing portal. Taxpayers can now start filing their returns smoothly for the current assessment year.