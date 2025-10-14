iQOO 15 India Launch Date, Specs, and Expected Price: Everything You Need to Know

iQOO, the popular sub-brand of Vivo, is all set to unveil its latest smartphone, the iQOO 15, on October 20 at an event in Shenzhen, China, alongside the iQOO Pad 5e. Ahead of the official launch, the company has teased key details about the device, including its design and colour options. If the leaks are accurate, the iQOO 15 could arrive in India shortly after its China debut.

Expected Highlights and Features

One of the biggest talking points is that the iQOO 15 will be among the first smartphones to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, promising top-of-the-line performance.

Display & Performance:

6.85-inch QHD AMOLED display

144Hz refresh rate

Peak brightness up to 2,600 nits

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with Q3 gaming chip for enhanced gaming

Battery & Cooling:

Massive 7,000mAh battery with fast charging support

Advanced 8K vapour chamber cooling system to maintain performance during heavy gaming

Security & Durability:

3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance

Camera:

Dual rear camera setup:

50MP primary sensor with 1/1.5-inch sensor size

50MP periscope telephoto lens with impressive optical zoom

iQOO 15 India Launch Date and Price

The iQOO 15 is expected to launch in India between November 15 and 25, 2025, following its China debut. While official pricing has not been revealed, leaks suggest the device could be priced under ₹59,999. For context, the iQOO 13 launched in India at ₹54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, indicating that the iQOO 15 may follow a similar pricing strategy while offering upgraded features and performance.

With its powerful hardware, advanced cooling system, and premium camera setup, the iQOO 15 is shaping up to be a strong contender in the flagship smartphone segment.