Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Takes Home ₹80.6 Cr in FY25

The annual compensation of Infosys Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh jumped by 22% to ₹80.6 crore for the fiscal year 2025.

According to the company’s annual report, Parekh exercised a higher number of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) during the year, resulting in the salary spike.

RSUs are a form of equity compensation. Infosys offers RSUs under two plans:

The 2015 plan, where stock vests primarily based on time.

The 2019 plan, where benefits are linked to performance indicators, including total shareholder returns and operating metrics.

It is worth noting that Parekh’s FY23 compensation had declined to ₹56 crore from ₹71 crore in FY22.

In FY25, Parekh earned ₹49.5 crore from exercising stock options (up from ₹39 crore in FY24), ₹7.5 crore as base salary (similar to the previous year), and ₹50 lakh in retiral benefits. His variable pay increased to ₹23.2 crore in FY25 from ₹19.8 crore in FY24.

Parekh’s total compensation is 752 times the median remuneration (₹10.72 lakh) of Infosys employees.

As of FY25, Parekh's compensation surpasses that of his counterparts at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro.

For comparison, TCS CEO and MD K. Krithivasan's salary rose by only 4.6% to ₹26.5 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia’s compensation grew by 10% to $6.2 million (approximately ₹53.6 crore) in the same period.