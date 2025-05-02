Indian YouTubers Earn ₹21,000 Crore in Just Three Years

Until just a few years ago, pursuing a career as a YouTuber or content creator was often met with scepticism—especially in India. The perception that YouTube lacked career stability has since undergone a major shift. Today, people of all ages are exploring creative avenues on the platform, contributing to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the ‘Orange Economy’—the creative and cultural industries.

However, there has always been a certain curiosity about how much money YouTubers actually earn.

At the recent World Audio, Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), YouTube CEO Neal Mohan shared that the platform has paid over ₹21,000 crore to Indian creators in the last three years, underscoring the economic impact of digital content creation in the country.

Mohan applauded India’s vibrant creator landscape, noting a sharp increase in the number of channels crossing the 1 million subscriber mark. He also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed political leader on YouTube, reflecting the platform’s influence in the public and political spheres.

Looking ahead, YouTube plans to invest ₹850 crore over the next two years to nurture emerging talent, foster creativity, and expand global reach from India.

Since its launch in 2005, YouTube has grown into a global content powerhouse, now supporting over 100 million creators. Around 15,000 channels crossed 1 million subscribers in just the past year—reflecting both scale and momentum in the digital creator economy.